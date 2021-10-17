Elk gets caught in netting, wildlife officers set him free

GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — A bull elk was freed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers from some netting he got caught in on Sunday.

CPW said the animal is under two years old and needed to be tranquilized for officers to remove the entanglement.

Wildlife officers responded to a call in Genesee of an elk caught in some netting. They were able to tranquilize the elk, which was a bull under two years old, and free it of the entanglement. #WildlifeRescue pic.twitter.com/ziOQeOCkbI — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 17, 2021

Objects like netting and lights in areas where wildlife roam are common culprits for these types of situations. CPW reminds residents to be aware of their outdoor decorations.

Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

Last month, CPW officers had to remove a buck’s antlers after it got caught in a hammock, and a bull elk had its antlers removed in order to get a tire off its neck it had been carrying around for two years.