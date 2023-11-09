DENVER (KDVR) — Parents of students at Elizabeth Middle School received an email letter on Wednesday afternoon discussing complaints and temporary staffing measures relating to students’ reports of abuse.

According to the letter, middle school students made complaints that staff members, who are mandatory reporters under Colorado law, were required to report to authorities immediately. Mandatory reporters are required to report possible child abuse or neglect, according to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

District leadership and law enforcement launched an investigation into the incidents brought forward last year by students. This led to four school staff members being placed on administrative leave, a judgment made by Superintendent Dan Snowberger. Snowberger was appointed to his position in March.

While the investigation continues and the four school staff members are on leave, interim staffing has been implemented.

Elizabeth High School Assistant Principal Kimberly Runyan will serve as interim principal at the middle school.

Runyan has worked in the district for five years, making her “uniquely familiar to the staff, students, and families at Elizabeth Middle School,” according to the district’s letter.

“She is committed to continuing the history of excellence at Elizabeth Middle School,” the district letter stated.

Runyan will be assisted by Mark Carara, a retired principal from Falcon School District 49 in Colorado Springs. The district has also brought in Jim McCoin, a retired athletic director in Colorado Springs District 11. McCoin will support the middle school’s athletic program to continue those activities.