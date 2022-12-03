ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — The police chief of Elizabeth has resigned.

Chief Melvin Berghahn’s resignation was announced in a news release attributed to the town’s mayor and Board of Trustees.

Berghahn worked with the town since 2015 as police sergeant, commander and chief.

“In these roles, he was instrumental in the creation and development of the Student Police Academy, bike patrols, and the growth and development of the Department. His willingness to help the youth and elderly in the community, both inside and outside of his official duties, was remarkable,” the release said. “The Mayor and the Board of Trustees wish to thank him for his years of service, his dedication to the community, and wish him the best in the future.”

Berghahn was sworn in as police chief on Jan. 15, 2021. He has worked in law enforcement since 2004, according to the town.

FOX31 has reached out to the town for more information about the chief’s resignation.

The news came after an apparent murder-suicide in the town on Thursday. The incident triggered a statewide alert for a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing with her suicidal father.

The two were later found dead at a park in the town of around 1,700 people.