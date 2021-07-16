Elizabeth man guilty for killing future mother-in-law

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Elizabeth man was found guilty on Wednesday of stabbing his fiancee’s mother to death.

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Leary faced charges of first-degree murder after June Anderson, 56, was killed. Following a six-day trial, a jury decided Leary was guilty of the charges against him.

“This is a young man who made the decision to stab to death another human being, and he calmly carried out that action,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “He forever took his victim from her family, and nothing can change that. The community is safer with him behind bars, where he belongs.”

The incident occurred on Oct. 31, 2018 after an altercation between Anderson and Leary. Anderson’s daughter and Leary were living in Anderson’s home with their newborn.

Leary broke down Anderson’s door and beat her after the two had an argument and she made a negative comment about her daughter.

Leary later told an investigator he had thought to himself: “I have already gone too far. If I am going to go to jail or prison, I might as well do it for something that is worth it.”

Leary then got a knife and stabbed Anderson in the throat.

Leary is facing life in prison without possibility of parole and sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13.