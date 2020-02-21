Elizabeth High School closed Friday due to ‘serious and specific’ threat

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — Elizabeth High School in Elbert County will be closed Friday due to a security threat.

EHS Principal Bret McClendon sent an email to families Thursday evening.

“The Elizabeth Police Department was informed of the threat by the Homeland Security Bureau, and in turn contacted school staff. Because of the nature of this threat, we believe the best course of action is to close Elizabeth High School [Friday],” McClendon wrote.

He described the threat as “serious and specific.”

McClendon did not elaborate on details of the threat. He said no threats have been made to other schools in the district but there will be a heightened law enforcement presence at other Elizabeth schools.

Elizabeth police said they would not release any information until Friday morning.