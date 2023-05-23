CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County School District board member Elizabeth Hanson resigned during a Tuesday meeting and said politics and ego were “the primary agenda of the board.”

The board meeting was being protested by parents and students calling for action from the board over alleged racist remarks toward a student at Castle Rock Middle School.

Hanson announced her resignation before the board and the public.

“As a board of education, every decision that we make should be grounded in how are we making our district better for our students and for our employees,” she said while resigning. “This board is sadly failing both, and I have made the heartwrenching decision that I can no longer be a part of it.”

When resigning, Hanson said that the student was not the only one who “experienced disgusting acts” of racism, antisemitism, homophobia and transphobia.

After thanking the district’s teachers and employees, as well as fellow board members Susan Meeks and David Ray, Hanson stood up and left.

Hanson was the District C director and had been for three and a half years. Her term was set to expire this year.