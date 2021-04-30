Elitch Gardens opens to the public tomorrow

DENVER (KDVR) — Elitch Gardens is set to open its doors Saturday, welcoming crowds back for the first time in more than a year with health and safety measures in place.
The City of Denver will allow the park to operate at 43% capacity, about 7,000 people, at a time inside the park. Spokesperson Jolie DuBois said with this increased capacity, the park should be able to accommodate all patrons. However, Jolie said the public is encouraged to check Elitch Gardens’ website to ensure the park is not at capacity if they plan to come during peak times. Reservations are no longer required.
There will be health and safety measures in place, including social distancing and mask requirements for anyone over the age of 3.
Elitch Gardens is hiring 1,000 seasonal employees for the 2021 season.