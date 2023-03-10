DENVER (KDVR) — Are you looking for a new gig this summer? Elitch Gardens is hiring over a thousand new team members for a summer of fun.

According to the Denver theme park, Elitch Gardens is now hiring 1,500 people aged 16 and up to work in any department.

“Being part of the Elitch Gardens team is such a rewarding experience,” said David Dorman, general manager of Elitch Gardens. “Where else can you learn a wide array of skills, make lots of new friends and help thousands of guests make long-lasting memories all while earning a great hourly wage?”

The water and theme park is hiring team members for positions in rides, aquatics, food service, games, retail, security, maintenance, and internships. Plus, no experience is required.

If this sounds like the perfect summer job for you, get your interview attire ready and head down to Denver this Saturday.

Elitch Gardens is holding a hiring fair Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you could get hired on the spot. The fair is located at the Front Entry Pavilion at 2000 Elitch Cir.

You also will receive some fun perks while working at Elitch Gardens. According to the company, employees are offered flexible schedules, pay starting at $17.40 an hour, free park admission on off days, free tickets for friends and family, and exclusive employee ride nights.

If you can’t attend the job fair, you can apply anytime on Elitch Gardens’ website.

The park will open for the season on April 22.