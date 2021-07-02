Elitch Gardens cancels 4th of July fireworks due to ‘reduced available workforce’

DENVER (KDVR) — The list of fireworks shows being canceled in Colorado continues to grow. While some areas are citing the increase wildfire risk as a reason to cancel, others are pointing to staffing shortages and COVID-19.

On Thursday, Elitch Gardens was added to the list of canceled fireworks shows.

In a statement, Elitch Gardens said:

“We sincerely value your support and patronage of Elitch Gardens. Due to the Park’s modified summertime operating hours made necessary by the area’s reduced available workforce, we must cancel the planned 4th of July fireworks show this season. The Park will still open at 10:30 am for a full day of theme and water park fun for our guests to enjoy the 4th with their family and friends.”

If you live in Denver, the Colorado Rockies announced that there will be two fireworks games this weekend.