DENVER (KDVR) — A tight race in the primary election for Colorado’s House District 6 showed Elisabeth Epps in the lead on Wednesday night.

Epps and Katie March are vying for the newly drawn Denver district held by Rep. Steven Woodrow, who instead ran for House District 2 under the new maps.

The final vote count on Tuesday showed Epps behind by just 34 votes. By the 5 p.m. count on Wednesday, Epps led by 373 votes. She took the lead with 51.3% in her favor, or 7,460 votes.

She was expected to speak at a campaign party after 7 p.m.

Epps is an organizer who has worked as a public defender, leads a community bail fund and describes herself as an “abolitionist” of the prison industrial complex. She was the named plaintiff in a lawsuit that found Denver liable for $14 million for hurting protesters during the 2020 demonstrations.

Epps has said she would use her life experience to focus on improving public safety, advancing social justice and supporting environmental equity.

March, who studied history and worked as an educator in museums, has also worked under two House speakers in the Colorado Capitol. There, she worked on legislation like the state’s red flag law and a bill to help protect workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has said her focus in office would be on gun control and an assault weapons ban.

Epps and March each showed strong support from the Colorado Capitol.

Epps was backed by the seat’s current holder, Woodrow. She also had support from former House Speaker Terrance Carroll, Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, Senate Finance Chair Julie Gonzales and Senate Judiciary Chair Pete Lee.

March was backed by outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett and Majority Leader Daneya Esgar. Senate Appropriations Chair Chris Hansen and Senate President Steve Fenberg also supported her.