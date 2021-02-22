Elijah McClain’s father reacts to results of independent investigation into his son’s death

DENVER (KDVR) — A 157-page report outlines the results of an internal investigation into Elijah McClain’s death.

The 23-year-old man died in August of 2019 after he was placed in a chokehold by Aurora police officers and ultimately injected with ketamine.

The report outlines several missteps in the police department’s handling of the internal investigation into what happened.

The report even suggests investigators designed questions to help exonerate the officers involved.

“Fire them and go to jail. I have no words for them. I want them to be in jail. I want them to lose their jobs,” said Lawayne Mosely, Elijah McClain’s father.

Both Lawayne Mosley and Elijah’s mother, Sheneen, say they feel some relief after seeing the report, now knowing that the world knows the investigation into their son’s death was deeply flawed.

“They see it. It’s not just me saying it. They see it for themselves,” said Mosley.

However, they are also saddened. Had it not been for the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed, they believe their son Elijah’s case may not have gotten a second look by independent investigators.

“It needs to be out there. It needs to be at the forefront,” said Mosley.

The Adams County District Attorney has already decided no police officers will face charges, but that doesn’t prevent Colorado’s Attorney General, who is conducting his own investigation, from issuing indictments.

“They should not be policing themselves. There should be more assistance, more supervision of a lot of things,” said Elijah’s mother, Sheneen McClain.

“It’s not all cops are bad, but those cops shouldn’t be cops,” added Mosley.