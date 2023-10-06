DENVER (KDVR) — Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of two officers charged in relation to Elijah McClain’s death.

During court on Friday, the prosecution rested its case against the officers and, during a time period when jurors were out of the room, the defense petitioned to have the charges dismissed.

The judge denied that request, and when court resumed, the defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Since the trial began, the case has not been tried on Mondays. That will continue next week, with closing arguments set for Tuesday. The exact time allotment isn’t clear, but the case could be turned over to the jury for deliberations later that same day.

The jury will decide if Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt should be convicted on charges including assault and reckless manslaughter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with the coverage of Friday’s testimony.