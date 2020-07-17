‘Elijah McClain’ trademarked in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of Elijah J. McClain, Sheneen McClain, has trademarked her son’s name in the state of Colorado.

“My son’s name is used to spread awareness of his death!” she wrote in her Colorado statement of Trademark Registration.

McClain’s attorney, Mari Newman, said McClain was feeling uncomfortable with people who are using her son’s name to promote messages that are inconsistent with his beliefs.

Elijah McClain died last year after he struggled with Aurora Police and paramedics injected him with ketamine to sedate him.

In a Tweet, McClain said, “Elijah McClain’s name is trademarked now, any use of his name without prior consent form me, his mother will be seen as an attempt to corrode Elijah’s message. Humanity Matters so stop doing inhumane things to people.”

According to state records, the trademark will expire July 16, 2025.

