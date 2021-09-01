‘Nothing will bring back my son’: Family of Elijah McClain speaks out after indictment

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been more than two years since Elijah McClain died after being sedated with ketamine in Aurora, but on Wednesday, charges were filed against the officers and paramedics involved.

The indictment is against Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former Aurora police officer Jason Rosenblatt, Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec for their alleged conduct on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 that resulted in the death of McClain.

All five people are facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges and several of them are facing charges of second-degree assault.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said the grand jury finished it’s investigation Thursday, but the results weren’t released until Wednesday because he wanted to notify McClain’s family of the results first.

Weiser said he spoke with McClain’s father, LaWayne Mosley, Tuesday. He reportedly wept tears of joy at the news the Colorado Attorney General would be issuing indictments.

“Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable,” Mosley told FOX31 after the charges were announced.

