Elijah McClain investigation results expected in early February

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo. In the year since Elijah McClain died after being stopped by police in suburban Denver on his way home from the store, the number of people calling for justice to be done in his case has grown to millions of people around the world. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Aurora says the results of the independent Elijah McClain death investigation it commissioned will likely be presented in early February.

The city hired a team of three independent investigators during the summer to examine McClain’s August 2019 death and the actions by police, fire officials and paramedics.

Meanwhile, the city anticipates that the consulting group hired to help reform the police department, 21CP Solutions, will present a “late February” report analyzing hiring and recruitment practices at the Aurora Police Department.