Elijah McClain investigation results expected in early February

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Aurora says the results of the independent Elijah McClain death investigation it commissioned will likely be presented in early February.
The city hired a team of three independent investigators during the summer to examine McClain’s August 2019 death and the actions by police, fire officials and paramedics.
Meanwhile, the city anticipates that the consulting group hired to help reform the police department, 21CP Solutions, will present a “late February” report analyzing hiring and recruitment practices at the Aurora Police Department.