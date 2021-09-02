Elijah McClain indictments: Who was charged?

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 32-count grand jury indictment against Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former Aurora police officer Jason Rosenblatt, and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec for their alleged conduct on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 that resulted in the death of Elijah McClain was released on Wednesday.
Here’s the charges:
Police officers
Nathan Woodyard, 32
- Manslaughter
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Bond: $10,000
Jason Rosenblatt, 32
- Manslaughter
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Second-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury
- Crime of violence
Randy Roedema, 39
- Manslaughter
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Second-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury
- Crime of violence
- Bond: $10,000
Paramedics
Jeremy Cooper, 46
- Manslaughter
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Second-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury
- Second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious injury by means of a deadly weapon– ketamine
- Second-degree assault for a purpose other than medical or therapeutic treatment intentionally causing stupor unconsciousness or other physical or mental impairment or injury
- Six charges of crime of violence
Peter Cichuniec, 48
- Manslaughter
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Second-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury
- Second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious injury by means of a deadly weapon– ketamine
- Second-degree assault for a purpose other than medical or therapeutic treatment intentionally causing stupor unconsciousness or other physical or mental impairment or injury
- Six charges of crime of violence