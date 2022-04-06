AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The attorney for the family of Elijah McClain released a statement on behalf of the family Wednesday morning following the announcement of the firing of Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson.

“Sheneen McClain and Kyle Vinson are very alarmed after learning of Aurora City Council’s suspicious termination of Police Chief Wilson. Aurora is already regressing soon after the ink has dried on the consent decree. McClain and Vinson recognize Chief Wilson’s efforts to engage with community, and they both demand Aurora stop undoing efforts to combat systemic racist and violent policing. Aurora has unfortunately not learned from the recent $15 million Elijah McClain settlement,” the family’s attorney shared with FOX31’s Lori Jane Gliha.

Vinson was strangled and pistol-whipped by an Aurora police officer.

McClain died in 2019 after three Aurora police officers confronted him while he was walking home from the store and after paramedics injected him with ketamine.

The City of Aurora was forced to make changes following McClain’s death after the attorney general’s office found a pattern and practice of civil rights issues at the police department and the improper use of a sedative at the fire department.