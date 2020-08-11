Elijah McClain family files lawsuit against the City of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR)—The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora.

McClain, 23, died nearly a year ago after an altercation with three police officers and after being sedated with ketamine.

In February, Mari Newman, a civil rights attorney who represents the family, put the city on notice that she intended to sue.

“The letter we sent to Aurora…is the first step in the formal litigation process,” Newman said in Februrary.

In the letter, she said Aurora police “aggressively contacted” McClain and “immediately and unnecessarily initiated an unjustified use of force.”

The district attorney declined to pursue charges against any of the officers who interacted with McClain, including two who said they attempted a carotid hold on McClain during the altercation.

In one instance, the officers said McClain may have temporarily lost consciousness. A coroner could not rule out the officers’ actions as possible contributors to McClain’s death.

“There was no reason to inflict any force on him at all, much less than 15 minutes of torture that was inflicted on him,” said Newman.

A paramedic also injected McClain with the sedative ketamine prior to his death. A coroner could not rule out an unexpected reaction to the drug as a possible contributor to McClain’s demise.

“Aurora killed him. There’s no two ways about it,” said Newman.