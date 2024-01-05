DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, former Aurora officer Randy Roedema was sentenced to 4 years of probation, 90 days of jail and 200 hours of community service for criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a confrontation with Aurora Police in August of 2019.

The judge also sentenced him to 14 months in jail with work release for his third-degree assault conviction. The sentences are to run concurrently.

“We believe that time in county jail and community service is an appropriate and serious sentence for Randy Roedema, who, as the judge noted, showed shocking indifference to the life of Elijah McClain. This sentence is necessary to demonstrate that officers who betray their training and their vow to protect members of the community are held accountable,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement emailed to FOX31.

An attorney for Roedema said Friday in court during sentencing statements his client intends to file an appeal.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, also spoke during the sentencing hearing.

“Randy Roedema stole my son’s life away,” Sheneen McClain said.

Background

On the night of Aug. 24, 2019, Elijah McClain was walking home from a convenience store when Aurora Police confronted him after a 911 caller told police McClain looked “sketchy” because he was wearing a black ski mask while walking down the street.

Relatives later said McClain wore the mask because anemia made him cold.

Three officers, Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt, approached McClain and within 10 seconds, Woodyard put his hands on McClain, turning him around.

McClain tried to escape his grip. The officers then took McClain to the ground and put McClain in a carotid control hold, which is meant to restrict the flow of blood to a person’s brain and make them temporarily unconscious.

McClain was restrained and on the ground for 15 minutes when paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec arrived. McClain was injected with 500 milligrams of the sedative ketamine.

He went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was taken off life support three days later.

Charges related to Elijah McClain’s death

A Colorado prosecutor initially decided against prosecuting McClain’s death largely because the coroner’s office could not determine exactly how he died.

McClain’s death triggered protests across Denver. Hundreds of thousands of petition signatures asked for the case to be reopened.

The McClain family filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora in August 2020. The lawsuit named the city and multiple police officers and fire personnel who were present at the scene before McClain’s death as defendants. The city settled for $15 million.

Following the protests over Floyd’s death in 2020, Gov. Jared Polis directed Colorado’s attorney general to open a new investigation. Two paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, and three officers, Woodyard, Roedema and Rosenblatt, were indicted by a state grand jury in 2021.

Officers Roedema and Rosenblatt were charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent reckless homicide and assault. Woodyard was charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Paramedics Cooper and Cichuniec were charged with reckless manslaughter and assault charges.

Outcome

The three officers and two paramedics have already stood trial and not all of them were convicted. Rodema is the first to be sentenced.

Officer Randy Roedema

Officer Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

He was the only one found guilty and was the most senior officer who initially responded to the scene. Roedema helped hold McClain down while paramedics administered the ketamine. He was often visible in the body camera footage shown over and over to jurors and could be heard directing others how to restrain him.

On Jan. 5, 2024, he was sentenced.

Officer Jason Rosenblatt

Officer Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted of all charges after he unsuccessfully tried to put McClain in a carotid hold, which prompted Woodyard to attempt afterward.

The same jury that convicted Roedema acquitted Rosenblatt, whose lawyers stressed that he wasn’t close to McClain when the ketamine was injected.

He is no longer on the police force after he was fired in 2020 over the photo scandal that seemingly mocked McClain’s death.

Officer Nathan Woodyard

Officer Nathan Woodyard was acquitted of all charges. He was the first officer to stop McClain and successfully put McClain in a carotid hold, which was a legal police practice at the time. Carotid holds are now banned in Colorado.

Woodyard was originally suspended without pay from the department in September 2021. However, that ended as soon as his Nov. 6 acquittal became finalized, the city said.

After his suspension ended, he elected to reintegrate with Aurora police, according to the city.

Paramedic Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec

The paramedics were tried together.

Cooper and Cichuniec were both found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, and Cichuniec was additionally found guilty of one second-degree assault charge related to unlawfully administering ketamine without consent.

The paramedics testified that they witnessed agitated behavior as officers dealt with McClain, and they followed agitated patient “excited delirium” protocols, which at the time called for the use of ketamine for de-escalation, FOX31’s Kim Posey reported from the trial.

Prosecutors said the paramedics did not conduct basic medical checks of McClain, such as taking his pulse, before giving him the ketamine. The dose was too much for someone of his size — 140 pounds, experts testified. Prosecutors say they also did not monitor McClain immediately after giving him the sedative but instead left him lying on the ground, making it harder to breathe.

Both have been fired from their jobs according to Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton.

Both paramedics are scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 1.