DENVER (KDVR) — A verdict has been reached by an Adams County jury tasked with determining guilt or innocence for two Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics accused in the death of Elijah McClain.

Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec were both found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. Cichuniec was also found guilty of second-degree assault related to the administration of drugs.

Cooper was found not guilty of two counts of second-degree assault. Cichuniec was found not guilty of one second-degree assault charge.

Previous story:

Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec are accused of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault. The charges stem from actions taken by the first responders on the night of Aug. 24, 2019, while responding to a 911 call for a suspicious person.

That person was McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, who died six days after he was stopped and forcibly restrained by Aurora police officers, then injected with an overdose of ketamine, a sedative, by paramedics.

A revised statement by the coroner said McClain died due to ketamine administration following forcible restraint.

Closing arguments in the paramedics’ trial took place Wednesday afternoon, after which the case was turned over to the jury for deliberations.

Three officers have already stood trial for their alleged actions on that night. Two were acquitted, including one who has since returned to work as a police officer, and the third was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Aurora paramedics on trial for 4 weeks

This trial, similarly to the previous trials, has focused on what ultimately killed McClain.

Defense attorneys have argued that the paramedics followed their training in giving ketamine to McClain after diagnosing him with “excited delirium.” The condition is disputed, with some saying it is unscientific, and has been used to justify excessive force.

On Monday, both paramedics took the stand in their own defense. They told the jury they witnessed agitated behavior as officers handled McClain, and said they agreed upon a dose of 500 mg, and Cooper administered it.

Cichuniec told the jury Aurora Fire paramedics were taught the drug is “safe” and “will not kill them.”

Earlier trials note ketamine dose played a role

Prosecutors questioned the dosing of the ketamine and the characterization of excited delirium, and they questioned if paramedics gave appropriate care to a man who had been in a carotid hold, gone unconscious and vomited.

The officer who ultimately placed McClain in a carotid hold, Nathan Woodyard, was acquitted of charges in the 23-year-old death. Another officer had attempted to place McClain in a carotid hold earlier but failed.

Woodyard’s defense lawyers argued that the officer’s aggressive hold was not what ultimately killed McClain. Instead, they pointed to the paramedics, who injected McClain man with ketamine.

During Woodyard’s trial, the prosecution called Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonologist, who said the carotid hold set off a chain of events that made it harder for McClain to recover. He testified that McClain was put in a position that made it difficult for him to breathe, which caused him to choke on his vomit before the ketamine injection.

A forensic pathologist who testified as well said injuries at the hands of law enforcement contributed to McClain’s death and said he was in obvious distress because body camera footage showed he was having trouble breathing and appeared to be choking.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.