DENVER (KDVR) — As the jury deliberates on a verdict for two paramedics charged in connection to the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, his mother shared a statement about the first responders’ actions.

McClain, 23, was stopped by police after someone reported him for suspicious behavior as he walked home from a convenience store on Aug. 24, 2019. The 911 caller told dispatch he was wearing a black ski mask, and investigators later discovered he was listening to music.

After police stopped him, officers quickly became physical and ended up placing him in a carotid hold. Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec administered ketamine to McClain, who went into cardiac arrest and died six days later at a hospital.

McClain’s mother, Sheneen, has advocated for her son and for justice in his case since the first trial against two Aurora police officers.

“No amount of procedures, practices, protocols or the lack of training for service jobs will ever replace the human heart,” Sheneen said in a statement. “I am sure that if Elijah had been one of their children, family members, friends, or comrades, they would not have been so indifferent to what was happening, like they were with my son.”

Sheneen called her son’s death a murder.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office, which performed McClain’s autopsy, said in its initial report that his manner of death was “undetermined.” Later, the Adams County chief coroner revised the report, but the manner of death remains undetermined.

“After review of all material available to us at this time, it is my opinion that this 23-year-old, African American male, Elijah McClain, died of complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint,” the coroner’s office explained.

Sheneen said the officers and paramedics on scene cannot blame their job training for their actions on the night of Aug. 24, 2019, instead saying what they did “is completely on them.”

“We are supposed to do better if we know how to do better, so there is no excuse for the lack of accountability in their collective actions,” Sheneen said in the statement.

As of Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m., no verdict had been reached by the jury in the paramedics’ trial.

Three officers have already stood trial for their alleged actions on that night. Two were acquitted, including one who has since returned to work as a police officer, and the third was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.