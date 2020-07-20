Elias Diggins named new Denver County Sheriff

DENVER (KDVR) – Elias Diggins has been named the new Denver County Sheriff nearly 10 months after the previous sheriff announced his resignation.

Diggins is a Denver native who has been in the sheriff’s department for 25 years, including a stint as interim-Sheriff in 2014 and 2015.

During his time with the department, Diggins has overseen the training academy and Denver county Jail, helped create the video visitation program for inmates and more.

This is a unique opportunity when it comes to guiding this department towards the future that people expect. It’s that experience that gives Elias a first-hand knowledge of where we can continue to drive successes & identify the places where we can get better. — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) July 20, 2020

Since January 2018 he has been the Chief of Operations and has been responsible for the county jails and other facilities.

“My philosophy is to ensure that we remember our humanity in our work, as those in our custody are members of our community, too. Equity, diversity and inclusion building in our culture has always been a priority for me,” Diggins said.

Diggins’ appointment is effective July 27.

Click here to watch Mayor Hancock’s announcement and Diggins’ introdcution.