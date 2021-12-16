Elf in Concert, Christmas lights: See 10 things happening in Colorado Dec. 17-19

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit or get some Christmas shopping done, there are plenty of events happening in Colorado this weekend.
Weather-wise it will be dry in Denver on Friday and colder in the low 40s, and Saturday will be similar. It will be dry and warmer on Sunday, with highs in the 50s.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Elf in Concert– Dec. 19- Boettcher Concert Hall- Denver
- Manitou Holiday Spirits Fest– Dec. 18- Manitou Springs
- Home for the Holidays 2021– Lone Tree Arts Center- Dec. 16-23
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze– Gaylord Events Center- Dec. 16-31
- Winterland: A Discotheque Cabaret– Denver- Dec. 2-19
- Electric Safari– Cheyenne Mountain Zoo- Dec. 3-5, 10-23, 25-Jan. 1, 2022
- Night Lights Denver – Every Tuesday through Sunday evening – permanent installation
- Winter Wonderlights – Nov. 13 – Jan. 2, 2022
- Garden of Lights– Fort Collins- Dec. 10-26
- Leadville Railroad Holiday Express– Leadville- Through Jan. 15
Do you still need to get a Christmas tree? Here are some places:
- A Tree Land Christmas Trees– Denver, Sheridan, Parker
- Colorado Native Christmas Trees– Longmont, Gunnison
- Neighborhood Christmas Tree Company– Denver, Littleton, Thornton, Aurora
- Tree Town Wonderland– Denver
- Creekside Tree Nursery– Boulder
- Fireside Christmas trees– Evergreen
- Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery– Colorado Springs
- Tomari’s Trees– Morrison
- Holly Acres Nursery and Garden Center– Elizabeth
- Jolly Christmas Trees– Aurora, Northfield
