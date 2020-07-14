Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen: What we know

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Elephant Butte Fire started in Evergreen on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. More than 1,000 homes have received evacuation orders. The fire has burned more than 50 acres.

Wildland firefighters heading to the command post for the Elephant Butte Fire. We’re waiting on an update on the fire fight and if crews were able to contain it at all overnight. 1,000+ homes are currently in the evacuation zone. No word yet on if/when evacuations will be lifted. pic.twitter.com/rmbyEAlV1w — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) July 14, 2020

Evacuation Orders:

More than 1,000 homes received evacuation orders as of Monday night

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a CodeRed alert sent 2,950 phone calls, sent 1,070 text messages and sent 826 emails as of Monday night.

Elk Meadow Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park remain closed

JCSO Animal Control & other large animal agencies are standing by to assist homeowners with moving any large or small animals to JeffCo Fairgrounds or Foothills Animal Shelter. Please call 303-271-0211 if you need help evacuating

Evacuation Centers: Evergreen Middle School and King Murphy elementary school in Clear Creek County.

Evacuation area

Forecast:

Overall, better for controlling the wildfire versus Monday thanks to a cold front.

Wind remains biggest problem.

Temps: 10-15 degrees cooler

Wind: Gusty 15-30 mph from West then NE

Humidity: Higher than Monday

Moisture: 40% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms

Containment:

0% contained as of late Monday night

50+ acres burned

Personnel Fighting the Fire:

Colorado State Patrol

Jefferson County Open Space

Denver Mountain Parks

Evergreen Fire Rescue

Elk Creek Fire

Platte Canyon Fire Department

United States Forest Service

Blackhawk Fire

JeffCo Type 3 IMT