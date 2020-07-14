Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen: What we know

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Elephant Butte Fire started in Evergreen on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. More than 1,000 homes have received evacuation orders. The fire has burned more than 50 acres.
Evacuation Orders:
- More than 1,000 homes received evacuation orders as of Monday night
- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a CodeRed alert sent 2,950 phone calls, sent 1,070 text messages and sent 826 emails as of Monday night.
- Elk Meadow Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park remain closed
- JCSO Animal Control & other large animal agencies are standing by to assist homeowners with moving any large or small animals to JeffCo Fairgrounds or Foothills Animal Shelter. Please call 303-271-0211 if you need help evacuating
- Evacuation Centers: Evergreen Middle School and King Murphy elementary school in Clear Creek County.
Forecast:
- Overall, better for controlling the wildfire versus Monday thanks to a cold front.
- Wind remains biggest problem.
- Temps: 10-15 degrees cooler
- Wind: Gusty 15-30 mph from West then NE
- Humidity: Higher than Monday
- Moisture: 40% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms
WATCH: JeffCo update on Elephant Butte fire in Evergreen
Containment:
- 0% contained as of late Monday night
- 50+ acres burned
Personnel Fighting the Fire:
- Colorado State Patrol
- Jefferson County Open Space
- Denver Mountain Parks
- Evergreen Fire Rescue
- Elk Creek Fire
- Platte Canyon Fire Department
- United States Forest Service
- Blackhawk Fire
- JeffCo Type 3 IMT