(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An Evans Elementary School student was arrested and booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center after a handgun was discovered inside the student’s backpack along with ammunition and a magazine.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged the elementary student with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, a class six felony. The student will not be identified due to his age.

According to police records, the student stated he had not brought the gun to school to engage in violence but simply to show it to his friends. Deputies continue with follow-up investigations to determine how the child came into possession of the firearm.