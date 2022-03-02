ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (2:50 p.m.): A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant was safely served and the area is secure with schools taken off lockout.

ORIGINAL: An Arvada elementary school is on lockout for security reasons, Arvada Police said.

Police are serving a high-risk arrest warrant in the area of 7700 Saulsbury Street and put Hackberry School on lockout as a precaution.

A large police presence is in the area and the school resource officer is assisting.

Arvada Police said there is no threat to the community at this time.