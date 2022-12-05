ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An elementary school in Englewood was closed Monday while police investigated a threat made toward the school.

Charles Hay World School announced that it would be closed Monday after the school was made aware of a threat.

The school is located at 1221 E. Eastman Ave. and is a public International Baccalaureate school that teaches students from Kindergarten through sixth grade.

The school posted on its website, that it was made aware of a threat involving the school overnight and that it is currently working with the Englewood Police Department to investigate the threat.

No other threats have been made toward any other school, according to Charles Hay World.

However, due to the threat, there will be increased security present at all Englewood Public Schools.

This is a developing story, FOX31 will update as more information becomes available.