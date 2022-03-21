LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of local elementary kids get to compete in their first VEX Robotics World Championship, VEX IQ Challenge in Texas.

The Lyons Elementary robotics team, named “Lyons Lions,” will be among the top young engineers competing in May.

“This is an incredible achievement for me and my team,” 10-year-old team member Jones Quinn said. “While fortunately, SVVSD will pay the registration fee for our team, there are additional costs for us like plane fares, hotels, car rentals, etc. We would deeply appreciate donations to ensure that all key members of this operation, including our awesome teacher, can afford to go.”

The young Jones put together a GoFundMe page with help from his mother and has already raised more than $1,500 toward the $5,000 goal.