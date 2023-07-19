DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is cracking down on parked scooters on sidewalks in the city.

Some Denver residents are not able to make it around town simply because of how someone parked their electric scooter. Tom Miller and many other disabled Denver residents are asking people to be more cautious.

Getting a ride in an accessible van is difficult, so the majority of the time Miller is using his power chair to get around, and those scooters being parked on the sidewalk have not made that easy. He’s been in a wheelchair and power scooter for quite some time after an infection in his left leg led to an amputation.

Now, getting to the clinic that’s making his prosthetic is difficult. Scooters parked along his path essentially block his way — some in the middle of the sidewalk and others leading up to ramps.

“I’d like to go through life in Denver without running into obstacles every time I want to go out,” Miller said. “I thought, ‘why do I have to deal with this? why does a person in my situation have to fight it?’ I am the least equipped to fight it and now I have to struggle to get around town.”

Denver scooter numbers have gone up in recent years. DOTI said the city saw an average of about 13,500 scooter and e-bike trips per day via Lime and Lyft over the last year.

Miller said he feels there’s no malicious intent by the folks who park the scooters on the sidewalks, but rather just a lack of awareness.

“People don’t realize what it’s like to have to sit in a wheelchair all day, or even to be physically disabled, it covers a lot of ground, and the more they know about it the more they realize how easy it is to avoid blocking sidewalks and things like that,” Miller said.

Miller’s not against scooters, but just wants riders to be more thoughtful and either park them correctly or move them out of the way when they see one parked incorrectly.

FOX31 reached out to the DOTI and it said it’s working to build more than 104 designated parking stations for scooters throughout the city — 10 of which are near Miller’s home, with the goal of having 400 stations within the next few years.

“Recently, we worked with Lime and Lyft to add in-app messaging and push notifications for riders letting them know where to ride and how to park correctly – including nearby parking stations.

There is also a new reporting tool online where you can report any scooter or e-bike parked incorrectly. Depending on what’s reported, the operator will follow up (to move a vehicle) and it may result in a violation for the rider. We know we still have more work to do.

“We ask that riders, especially those on scooters, park correctly, stay within designated bike lanes and follow the flow of traffic (for example, not riding in the opposite direction on a one-way street). We’ve posted this information on our website as well,” a DOTI representative said.