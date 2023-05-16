COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Yemi Mobolade won a solid victory in Tuesday’s runoff election for Colorado Springs mayor, defeating former Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Williams conceded the race around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, FOX21 reported. Early returns Tuesday night showed Mobolade leading with nearly 58% of votes cast — or 65,791 votes to Williams’ 48,570.

“We are thrilled to announce Yemi Mobolade as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs!

This is a new era of leadership and progress for COS. Let’s unite and forge ahead towards a prosperous future for the city we love,” a pop-up message read on Mobolade’s website Tuesday night.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a congratulatory statement to the mayor-elect.

“Thank you to every Colorado Springs resident who voted,” Polis said in a statement released by his office. “Congratulations to Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on his victory and I look forward to working with the mayor-elect to help save people money in Colorado Springs, make Colorado one of the 10 safest states and move Colorado Springs forward.”

Mobolade, a businessman and unaffiliated political newcomer, will become the city’s first elected Black mayor.

Williams, a Republican and known face in Colorado politics, previously served as a Colorado Springs councilman and as both commissioner and clerk and recorder for El Paso County.