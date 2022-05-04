STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — Visitors planning to drive to Eldorado Canyon State Park will soon need a reservation on some days.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission enacted the pilot timed entry program at a Wednesday meeting, according to a news release.

“This is just related to vehicles because when we’ve done surveys of that park, that seems to be what drives the frustration with the public is the number of vehicles, CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie said at the meeting.

It will be the first timed entry system for a Colorado state park, coming on the heels of a new reservation system at Rocky Mountain National Park and others around the U.S.

Visitation has more than doubled at the park since 2013, with nearly 540,000 people visiting the park last year, according to CPW.

“Our hope is the reservation system will reduce impacts to the community of Eldorado Springs, protect natural resources and maintain a safe, quality recreational experience for years to come,” Park manager John Carson stated in the news release.

Eldorado Canyon State Park reservations

Reservations will be required starting in early August through Sept. 15 and will apply to Saturdays, Sundays and state or federal holidays. In 2023, reservations will be required May 15-Sept. 15.

People can book two-hour entry windows from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to one month in advance. Of the 200-vehicle capacity, 10% will be available the day before starting at 3 p.m.

A valid Colorado state parks pass will be required with the free reservation. People will be limited to one reservation a day and four reservations a month. Visitors without a vehicle reservation will be able to get to the park through the free shuttle service.