DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to the quick actions of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office technician, $20,000 was returned to an older resident who fell victim to a scam that nearly took their life savings.

DCSO received a call from the resident, who said they mailed $20,000 in cash to a suspicious person.

Technician Dea Aragon immediately reached out to Douglas County’s contacts within the shipping industry to try and intercept the funds before they were delivered, according to the sheriff’s office.

DCSO said Aragon successfully recovered the full amount and ensured the victim did not suffer any financial loss.

“The good Lord rides on my shoulder, and that’s why I got my money back, and I’m very lucky Dea was there to help me. She went above and beyond to help me. She made me feel comfortable, and she followed up with me. I want to warn others don’t answer your phone if you don’t know who it is. And if you do get into a situation like this, call law enforcement right away,” the older resident said in a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

A photo of the actual $20,000 that was recovered by a technician with Douglas County. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

DCSO is using this situation as a reminder to watch out for scams that especially target older people. The sheriff’s office provided the following tips on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe:

Be vigilant

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is

Do not give strangers remote access to your computers or bank accounts

Do not trust caller ID

Always verify the person’s identity before you send them money

Trust your instincts

Never keep anything a secret, DCSO said this is the biggest “red flag” that something is a scam

If anyone is asking you to send money and you do not personally know them, call DCSO immediately at 303-660-7500.