Elbert elections clerk copied voting servers, SOS says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is investigating Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder over a “potential security protocol breach.”

Griswold announced the investigation on Monday and said the county official is not cooperating. The investigation was launched after Schroeder and other Republican officials filed a lawsuit filed against Griswold, a Democrat.

“[They] filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State’s Office over unfounded conspiracies regarding the 2020 election,” Griswold said.

Griswold said Schroeder submitted a signed affidavit in the lawsuit alerting her that he copied a server of voting equipment.

“And that raises all types of questions,” Griswold said. “How did they take the copy of the hard drive and who has a copy of it?”

Griswold also wants assurance that video surveillance of voting equipment is activated and that no one accesses voting equipment unaccompanied, according to a statement issued by her office.

“There is potential violation of Colorado election rules, which clerks have to follow under the law,” she said.

Griswold said Schroeder has not responded to an email and two election orders seeking information. Her second order escalates the situation to an administrative subpoena requiring Schroeder to appear before her office for a deposition.

FOX31 went to Elbert County looking for answers on Monday. Schroeder told FOX31 he can’t comment due to pending litigation.

“We’ll consider further action when we understand the full extent of the situation,” Griswold said.

If Schroeder continues to defy Griswold, she could file a lawsuit to enforce her orders. Until the next steps are realized, Griswold said she has no reason to believe that there was an actual risk to Elbert County’s election system.

The scrutiny in Elbert County follows legal action in Mesa County and allegations of an election data breach against Clerk Tina Peters.

“As lies about the 2020 election expand, we are seeing insider threats,” Griswold warned.

Griswold’s latest order requires Schroeder to be questioned in person within two weeks.