KIOWA, Colo. (KDVR) — There are so many road closures in Elbert County after the recent rain that the county ran out of “road closed” signs.

“When you have to go out and buy and borrow new signage just to cover your closures you know it’s a big event,” Elbert County Commissioner Chris Richardson said.

According to Richardson, over the past month, the county has received about 25 inches of rain. In a typical year, Elbert County gets about 17 inches of moisture during an entire year.

“Last week or two weeks ago you’d say this is beautiful, everything is green, the rain is wonderful. Our prayers have been answered. I think we’re learning to be a little more specific in our prayers,” Richardson said.

The rain has caused significant damage to more than two dozen areas across the county. Before the storms on Wednesday and Thursday, Richardson says the county estimates it has around $1.1 million in damage. Once the flooding recedes and the newly impacted roads can be assessed, he expects that number to go up.

“The county itself is about 1,200 miles of road. About a thousand of that is gravel,” he said.

Most of the damage is east of Kiowa. Entire sections of gravel roadways have disappeared in the floodwaters.

“We do have currently six homes in the county that aren’t accessible by road,” Richardson said.

He says one man had to be rescued by aircraft on Thursday because the water surrounding his property is too high to cross.

While many of the affected areas will be able to be repaired quickly, Richardson says eight spots have already been identified as needing total rebuilds.

“I know we’ve got employees that have canceled family vacations and events because they don’t want to leave the team,” he said.

One area crews are focusing on is CR 13 north of Elizabeth. The road was washed out during a storm earlier in June. It was getting ready to reopen Thursday when it was washed out again.

“It now takes us 25 minutes to get to the town of Elizabeth. We’re only about six miles north of Elizabeth. So we have to detour all the way around just to get into town,” Jes Eckhart said.

Eckhart is the ranch manager at Journey with Equus, a nonprofit horse rescue located adjacent to the CR 13 road closure.

“It has been absolutely insane. I have never seen this kind of moisture, ever,” Eckhart said. “It has been hail and wind and flooding and essentially a river. What should be a creek is essentially a river running through our property.”

The rescue lost more than 100 yards of fencing in the floods. They are using cattle panels as a temporary barrier to help keep their animals from getting loose.

Eckhart says the mud is also a big problem for both the staff and the horses.

“We have to get rid of the poop somehow and so it’s hard to drag a muck bucket through and it’s hard to move horses when it’s muddy,” she said.

Journey with Equus is asking for extra volunteers to help rebuild fencing, clean mud from pens and brush horses following the recent storms. If you are interested in helping, you can find information here.

Horses can develop sores and swelling in their hooves from standing on wet ground for prolonged periods. So far, Eckhart says almost all of the horses at the rescue have been able to stay healthy.