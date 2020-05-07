Elbert County requests partial waiver from CDPHE, allowing for larger gatherings

KIOWA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Elbert County Board of Health requested a partial waiver from the CDPHE on Monday that could potentially adjust social distancing measures for the county.

This could include adjusting the sizes of public and private gatherings, protective measures that must be employed by businesses while operating, and employee and customer health condition screening and reporting.

The county’s goal is to keep the spread of COVID-19 low and to protect vulnerable residents, while also allowing businesses and social activities to resume.

The CDPHE says that 16 of Colorado’s 64 counties have requested waivers for reasons specific to their local needs.

According to COVID-19 data in Colorado, Elbert County has very low case numbers, and the county believes it could safely transition to less restrictive social distancing measures.

New cases have averaged less than one per day since mid-March.

Elbert County has also partnered with peak Vista Community Health Center’s clinic in Kiowa to provide testing services to residents of Elbert County.

If the waiver request is approved by the CDPHE, Elbert County’s Board of Health says they will continue to closely monitor public health data.

Elbert County says they should be receiving a response from the CDPHE soon.