DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county clerk who made copies of voting system hard drives has turned two copies over to state officials under a judge’s order.

Court records show that Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder provided the copies in separate, sealed metal containers before Wednesday’s deadline. He also turned over responses to questions from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, including about who had custody of them.

The filings aren’t available to the public. Schroeder also submitted a protest letter, according to a list of the items received. In a statement Thursday, the Secretary of State’s Office said officials were reviewing the copies.