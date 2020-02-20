El Rancho brewery bounces back after Carbon Dioxide tank mishap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo.(KDVR) -- In some form or capacity, “El Rancho” has been around since 1948.

Most recently, the Evergreen mainstay has become a popular brewery.

Early Wednesday morning, before El Rancho Brewing Company opened its doors, an accidental mishap involving a carbon dioxide tank, fueled concerns about unhealthy air levels.

" The CO2 provider filled our tank from outside this morning and the driver forgot to disconnect the hose. As he drove off, he pulled the connector about 30 feet down the driveway, with our 750 lb main tank, backup tank and vaporizer in tow. "

The Evergreen Fire Department quickly responded and those levels were returned to a safe one.

Within a few hours, the situation was resolved and the doors to El Rancho Brewing Company were re-opened for business.