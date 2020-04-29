El Paso Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple felony charges following traffic stop

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – El Paso County Sheriff deputies took 2 male suspects into custody on April 27, 2020. The arrests followed an attempted traffic stop of a reported stolen vehicle.

After the deputy ended the pursuit, he found the suspect vehicle crashed on Circle Drive just to the west of Interstate 25, three males exited the vehicle and ran. Deputies initiated a foot pursuit, appending 2 of the suspects.

One of the suspects captured, determined to be the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as 18 year old Zane Bragg. He was booked on First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Criminal Mischief $5K to Less Than $20K, Resisting, as well as multiple traffic infractions.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Springs Police Department assisted in the case.