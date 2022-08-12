EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will hold a flag-raising ceremony Friday to honor the late Deputy Andrew Peery.

Peery was killed in the line of duty last Sunday evening.

The flag in the ceremony will be draped on the casket of Peery at his upcoming funeral service next Monday.

The flag-raising ceremony will be held in front of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. East Vermijo Avenue will be blocked between Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

