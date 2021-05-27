El Paso County will pay $65,000 settlement after 1,000+ inmates get COVID-19 at jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — El Paso County will pay $65,000 to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged mismanagement by the sheriff led to a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail last year.

The Gazette reports the payment by El Paso County will cover attorneys’ fees paid by the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit.

Also, Wellpath of Nashville, Tennessee, the company paid to provide health care in the Colorado Springs jail, will pay an additional $30,000.

The ACLU agreed to drop the lawsuit without a finding of fault by the sheriff. It was filed after more than 1,000 inmates at the jail contracted COVID-19 last fall.

