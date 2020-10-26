EL Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms COVID outbreak

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday, as eight of its employees have tested positive within the past three weeks.

The office says these employees have either recovered and returned to work or are recovering and doing well.

The sheriff’s office says it is boosting preventive measures to include daily cleaning and disinfecting of the facility.

So far, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has had 19 employees and three inmates test positive for COVID-19, but the office maintains it has had plans and structures in place since the beginning of the pandemic to help stop the spread of the virus. The office says it’s working with El Paso County Public Health to follow their guidelines and recommendations, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).