El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asking for information about a woman missing since May 2018

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a woman missing since May, 2018.

The missing woman, Jane Mudder, is described as 57 years old, white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes and dream catcher tattoo on her right arm.

Mudder’s sister reported her missing on May 29, 2018, a month after last hearing from her.

Mudder has been seen on surveillance video twice. The first incident was May 3, 2018 in a bank in the 300 block of Highway 24. The second incident was May 4, 2018 in a store in the 9000 block of East Highway 24.

Mudder’s landlord reported last seeing her on May 5, 2018 when a man picked her up about 11 a.m. Mudder said she was leaving for Dallas, the landlord said.

Mudder rented a room in the landlord’s home located in the 7000 block of West Highway 24, in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.