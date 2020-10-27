El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspected package thief

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected package thief.

Between 1 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 21, packages were delivered to the 10000 block of Deer Meadow Circle as well as the 6000 block of Kettle Fire Trail. Shortly after, the packages were stolen.

Video shows a suspect described as a white or Hispanic female, between 20 and 40 years old, with pink/purple hair wearing a black hooded jacket with pink/white writing, black pants and light colored tennis shoes.

While no one else was seen in the area with the suspect, she was seen in the video as a passenger in a vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark gray SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, 2018-2020 model.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 and reference case 20-12259 or 20-12299.

Sheriff's Office Investigates Theft Cases:



Recognize her or this vehicle?



The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call our Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 and reference case 20-12259 or 20-12299.



Press Release https://t.co/O99flTsFTn pic.twitter.com/KiFC2XiyqD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 27, 2020