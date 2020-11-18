El Paso County police investigating car break-in caught on camera

Security footage of suspect breaking into a vehicle in El Paso County on Nov. 16, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle break-in that was caught on camera.

Around 3:13 a.m. on Nov. 16, a suspect and his vehicle were seen on the victim’s home security camera footage in the 5600 block of Alturas Drive. The suspect is seen breaking into a vehicle and stealing tools from a toolbox in the truck bed.

The suspect stole tools valued at more than $1,300 from the victim’s truck.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a baseball cap, hooded sweater, jeans and tennis shoes. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a smaller-sized white SUV, possibly a 2019 Ford EcoSport.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call their Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777.