Vicky Crawford was last seen near Falcon on 7/14/2022. Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office 7/15/2022.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An El Paso County woman was reported missing Friday morning.

Vicky Crawford was last seen near Falcon around noon on July 14, in a brown 1988 Ford Ranger. The vehicle has a camper shell and no back window.

Crawford is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Crawford is said to have a medical condition, however, police have not disclosed what that may be. Her age and the clothes she was last seen in have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.