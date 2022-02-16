El Paso County missing at-risk senior

James Allan Bradley was last seen on 2/15/2022 in the Green Mountain Falls area. Courtesy: El Paso Sheriff’s Office 2/16/2022.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating an at-risk senior in the area.

James Allan Bradley was last seen Feb. 15 around 12 p.m. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley disappeared from his residence in the Green Mountain Falls area. It should be noted Bradley is cognitively impaired.

Bradley is 61-years-old, is 6 feet 4 inches, weighs approximately 190 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He drives a 2002 maroon GMC Envoy, with the license plate NLQ021.

If anyone has information on where Bradley is, they are asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.