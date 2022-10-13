Woods, 31, was last seen in the Security-Widefield area. Credit: El Paso County twitter page.

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman.

31-year-old Lindsay Woods was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard in the Security-Widefield area.

EPCS posted the missing report at 4:01 p.m. Thursday.

Woods is Black, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black to and black pant with gold-colored wire-framed glasses.

Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts is asked to call (719) 390-5555.