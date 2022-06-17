Romeo Lopez, 11, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 6/17/2022.

EL PASO, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Romeo Lopez was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. around 4600 Ports Down Lane in the Security-Widefield area.

Romeo is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs around 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black “Joshua Tree” shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. He was also riding a white BMX bike with “Ambush” on the handle.

Romeo has a history of running away. If seen, please call El Paso County Sheriff’s Department at (719) 390-5555.