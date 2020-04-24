El Paso County Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charge related to domestic violence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Robert Easter, a Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

He is charged with second degree assault, related to domestic violence.

Easter has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since February 8, 2016, and is assigned to the Court and Transport Section. He will be placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with policy.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we get more information.