PARKER, Colo. (KXRM) — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is missing, according to the Parker Police Department.

PPD posted on Twitter just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the post was then shared with more information by EPSO.

PPD’s tweet stated that Kevin Sypher was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in a neighborhood north of E-470. He was last seen, as pictured in the attached security camera footage posted by PPD, wearing a grey hoodie and jeans, and carrying two trash bags.

Courtesy: Parker Police Department

Courtesy: Parker Police Department

Courtesy: Parker Police Department

EPSO confirmed in its tweet that Sypher is an EPSO deputy, and asked the community for help looking for him.

“Kevin is one of our own EPSO deputies, our brother in blue. If you are so inclined, [please] say a prayer and send positive thoughts for Kevin and his family,” read EPSO’s tweet.

Sypher is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call PPD at 303-841-9800.